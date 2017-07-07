Oro to finish polling by July 12

By HELEN TARAWA

POLLING in Northern will be completed by July 12 for those areas which started late, election manager Peter Malaifeope says.

He said according to the assistant returning officer, Walter Undaba, polling in Tufi LLG was quite slow due to the strong winds affecting the movement of officials.

Malaifeope told The National that due to this delay it was anticipated that polling would be completed by next Wednesday.

He said polling in Afore and Kokoda LLGs was slowly progressing and would be completed by today or tomorrow.

“Polling generally for the Northern is progressing well except for Tufi, Kokoda and Afore which we requested extension to cater for them.

“We are targeting for July 12 as our latest for completion of polling in the province,” Malafeope said.

He added that the first to complete polling were one team from Tamata LLG and two from Popondetta Urban LLG.

Meanwhile, Malaifeope said he had received reports from Kakandetta of double voting but there were no reports of intimidation of voters.

He added that there were also issues with the common roll experienced in the province as it was country-wide.

“We also received reports of people voting under some other persons’ names, otherwise polling in Northern has been quiet and trouble-free,” he said.

“There were reports of a few people having arguments at polling stations but it is understandable that those cases are likely to happen.”

Malafeope said they have already started checking out the venues for counting to commence next week, two days after the end of polling.

The most like counting venues are Higaturu council chamber for the regional seat and Popondetta Secondary School for the Ijivitari and Sohe open seats.

