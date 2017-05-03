Oro governor explains Popondetta interference

Oro Governor Gary Juffa yesterday explained that he had interfered with an event to be officiated by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill in Popondetta because it has not been planned properly.

Referring to the cancellation of the opening of Popondetta General Hospital’s operating theatre yesterday by O’Neill, Juffa said Northern people deserved respect.

He addressed the crowd at Doreen Park opposite the hospital after he and Opposition Leader Don Polye stormed onto the stage before the arrival of O’Neill, and took control of the programme.

“Respect our people first and foremost,” Juffa said.

“Forget about politics: Respect our people. If you respect our people, the first thing you must do is to ensure these types of events are well planned.

“They must not be postponed three, four or five times. They must not be planned and designed in such a way that one person is omitted or embarrassed.

“They must be done for the greater good of our people.

“As far as I’m concerned, this project, this hospital, this resource, this infrastructure, belong to the people of Northern.”

Juffa suggested that Health Secretary Pascoe Kase and hospital officials should go ahead and open the hospital without any ceremony.

Meanwhile, Polye said he was invited by Juffa to witness the event.

“I was invited by the governor. As usual I, with my delegation, was there earlier than the prime minister,” he said.

