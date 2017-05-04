Oro police boss gives orders to shoot, kill

By HELEN TARAWA

NORTHERN police have been given a shoot-to-kill order as they beef up operations during the general elections, the region’s police chief said.

“We will not tolerate hijacking of ballot boxes, bribery of voters and tempering with the boxes,” Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari said.

“My orders are very clear to shoot and kill anyone caught involved in the act.”

He said they will also not allow into their area of operations any units that may have been engaged by politicians or anyone else to carry out election operations in the province.

Gerari warned that any such unit would be disarmed and sent back to their base. His warning came after firearms were discharged by a police unit during the opening of the Popondetta Hospital theatre on Tuesday.

He said following the orders of the Commissioner of Police Gari Baki in relation to election operations they were unitising their own manpower, except for two units that had been sent from police headquarters.

“We maintain our stand that we will not entertain any foreign troops in the province for the election period,” he said. “We will not tolerate nonsense from outside our operations in the province especially involving candidates.”

Gerari said he had reported the matter to Deputy Police Commissioner Jim Andrews.

Meanwhile, he warned that police will be in full force during the campaign, polling and counting periods.

They will cover Kokoda Popondetta highway, Afore Oro Bay and Popondetta highways and along the coast.

“We have received additional manpower from headquarters which has beefed up our operations and we are ready and on standby,” he said.

