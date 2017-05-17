Oro police stepping up ops

By HELEN TARAWA

POLICE in Popondetta are stepping up operations at all entry points into Northern following reports of a planned hijack of ballot boxes, according to a police intelligence report.

Northern police commander Lincoln Gerari told The National that according to the report from the 2012 general election, a team escorting ballot boxes of a certain electorate was hijacked before it reached Popondetta.

Gerari said a similar tactic was being planned for the coming election and police would be setting up posts at all entry points, including airports and seaports.

“We have been reliably informed that they are going to use the same tactic to get the ballot boxes from Port Moresby and transfer it through to Popondetta by other means,” Gerari said.

“We are stepping up our operations now and I’m placing policemen in Kokoda to check all the flights coming from Port Moresby.”

Similar operations will be carried out at Girua Airport and also Oro Bay Wharf and at Kikiri Post.

“We are going to cover all these areas to make sure that no ballot boxes come into the province illegally,” Gerari said.

“I have briefed my men and they are all aware of it and we are tuning in and on full alert.”

Gerari said he would be calling a meeting shortly with the provincial election manager and all polling officials to discuss this important matter.

Like this: Like Loading...