Oro potential highlighted

THE Oro people have spoken through the ballot boxes during the 2017 general election.

This has resulted in the re-election of Northern Governor Gary Juffa, Ijivitari MP Richard Masere and Sohe MP Henry Amuli.

We are more than happy to see all our three members of parliament standing together and united to serve the people and take the province forward to the next level.

Northern has been lacking the quality leadership we needed to help in the development of the resources we have, such as agriculture, tourism, marine resources, forests, gold, copper, gas and oil.

Northern is home to the Kokoda Trail – a leading international tourist attraction – which starts from the beaches of Buna, Sanananda and Gona, all the way to Ela Beach in Port Moresby.

We therefore need to rebuild the tourism industry in the province.

Father Rodrick Vana

Kokoda, Oro

Like this: Like Loading...