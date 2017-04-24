Oro schools miss out on TFF

EMBOGO and Bareji high schools in Northern have missed out on the tuition fee free (TFF) funding allocation for first quarter, an education official says.

Acting provincial education adviser Dorothy Kopukoro told The National that the schools had been late in submitting their enrolment data to the Education Department which had resulted in them missing out on the first quarter funding.

Responding to questions on the schools charging fees despite the government’s TFF policy being implemented, Kopukoro said it was the school board and administration’s decision to charge fees.

Parents of students attending these two schools had queried their decision to charge fees knowing it was against the government’s policy.

They claimed that the fees were being charged because the school needed money to pay for food.

“We are aware of the government’s TFF policy but if parents are raising concerns that schools are charging fees then it’s beyond our control,” Kopukoro said.

“There is a situation at hand with these schools missing out on the first quarter of the TFF funding, which is the reason these schools had been charging fees despite free education policy.”

