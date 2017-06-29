Oro sets up election monitoring team

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Oro administration has set up an independent election monitoring team to look into issues of Common Roll discrepancies and illegal ballot papers.

Deputy administrator, corporate services, Trevor Magei told The National that following intelligence reports of plans for illegal practices during polling and counting, the administration decided to take the step as a precautionary measure.

Magei said the team was made up of mainly former polling officials who had the experience of running elections. “It is an initiative put together by the provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari and the executives of the administration to monitor irregularities during polling and counting,” Magei said.

“Based on the intelligence reports that we have received about the election and vote-rigging, we have decided to put this monitoring team to observe. We’ve had reports of some irregularities happening with the election process in the province so we have put this team as a control measure.”

