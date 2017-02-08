Oro training school graduates 39

ST Margaret’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Training School in Popondetta graduated 39 new health workers on Jan 20.

Principal Petra Goviro-Suma said it was the highest number the school had graduated since its establishment 24 years ago.

Goviro-Suma said the inclusion of competence-based curriculum has seen an increase in the number of student intakes.

“It was an important occasion for them because they had witnessed the graduation of the highest number of CHWs,” he said.

“The CHWs will register with the medical board before they are able to practice as qualified health workers.

“We are happy that we have successfully graduated a record number of students this year.”

The institution, which was previously located at Katereda in Oro Bay, was relocated to Popondetta last year after its multi-purpose building was gutted by fire.

It was established by the early Anglican missionaries at Oro Bay, offers a two-year certificate programme for grades 10 and 12 school leavers.

It had, over the years, been changed with the reform in the health training institutions.

The graduates from all parts of the country including will be posted to various health institutions.

“We work in partnership with the Popondetta General Hospital, Higaturu Oil Palm, rural health, and Anglican Health Services,” Gaviro-Suma said.

“Despite a challenging year in 2016, we are grateful for the support that we have received from various stakeholders.

“The school had support from the Australian government through the in-country scholarship initiative, Department of Foreign Affairs, National Department of Health, Christian Health Services and our local MPs through the payment of tuition fees.”

