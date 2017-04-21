Orovo shocks Matlaun

PACIFIC Games gold medallist in the 800m Kaminiel Matlaun received a wakeup call in Lae when he was beaten by Popondetta’s Martin Orovo at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium yesterday.

Orovo, who was the bronze medallist at the 2015 Games, controlled the race throughout and held off late challenges from George Yamak and Matlaun to cruise home in 1min 57.6 seconds, with Matlaun second (1:57.8) and Yamak close behind(1:58.2).

It was the first 800m race for almost a year for all three athletes and a good gauge of their fitness at this stage of the season as they prepare for overseas competitions.

Young distance runner Abel Siune from Chimbu assisted the athletes by setting a good pace of 57.6 seconds on the first lap.

