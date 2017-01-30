Osborne OK with Rau

By ISAAC LIRI

PAPUA New Guinea Hunters chairman Graham Osborne is confident the new CEO Reatau Rau “will do a very good job”.

“I am very confident, I haven’t been this confident in a very long time and one of those reasons is the appointment of the new CEO who is a Papua New Guinean,” Osborne said.

Osborne said having a Papua New Guinean in the position put the federation in a new but positive position in terms of Rau relating to a lot of internal issues from a nationalistic point of view.

“I know the new CEO, he is a very good man.

“He has a lot of credibility behind him and we are looking forward in working with him and I know he will do a really good job.

“He is a man from Moresby South and he is a leader in his village and I know he will apply those leadership skills on to PNGRFL,” Osborne said.

Like this: Like Loading...