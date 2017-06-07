Oscar, Biaro score doubles

TWO goals each from Morobe United strikers Joshua Oscar and Richie Biaro helped to shut out Laiwaden FC 5-0 in the Northern Conference of the National Premier League main fixture on Sunday.

In the other matches competition leaders Markham beat Bulolo 3-0 and Nawaeb scraped home against an improving Lahi United 1-0.

In the women’s matches Prima Power beat Bara 3-1 and Goroka drew with Morobe FC 1-1.

The main fixture of the NPL triple header between United and Laiwaden was kicked off by Lae Builders and Contractors owner Sir Bob Sinclair.

Sir Bob was accompanied by Federation Football PNG president John Kapi Natto, Fabian Chow and Northern Conference coordinator Haiveta Kivia.

United were first to score when Oscar sailed the ball past Laiwaden goalkeeper Daniel Baiden nine minutes into the match.

The goal ignited the Daino Sami-coached side to continue raids into the visitors’ territory.

The home side quarter in Oscar, Richie Biaro, Kewa Tewa and Jeremiah Kime were dangerous with the ball every time they had possession of it.

Their efforts were rewarded at the 23rd minute with Tewa scoring the second goal for United FC.

Five minutes later Biaro extended the lead to 3-0. United added their fourth goal through Oscar with two minutes on the clock to go out on the break with a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Laiwaden resumed strongly in the second half of the match.

They had their share of play in United’s territory, however Laiwaden’s breakdown in defence allowed United’s Biaro to put the icing on the cake to wrap the match 5-0.

Morobe Utd 5 (Joshua Oscar 2, Kewa Tewa, Richie Biaro 2 goals) Laiwaden 0. HT: 4-0 (United) at LFA Park, Lae.

Like this: Like Loading...