OTML to increase revenue, Sir Moi says

THE Ok Tedi Mining Limited is confident of increasing revenue this year in comparison to last year’s figures, according to chairman Sir Moi Avei.

Sir Moi told The National that the company had set aside K50 million from last year’s dividends for landowner groups. It is with the Government.

He said the signing of the heads of agreement yesterday between the State and landowner group leaders was the formalisation of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill’s commitment in 2014.

“We had declared a K150 million dividend with K100 million for the State and K50 million for the landowners,” he said.

“I can’t give a figure for this year but can say that we are on target to do better than last year. We still have a long way to go and we do not know about the weather.

“This year should be good compared to the performance of last year with the setbacks.

“We are confident of making more money for our shareholders – the landowners and the government.

“Ok Tedi is operating because of the social licence from the landowners of the mine villages – the CMCs and the Fly government.”

He said Ok Tedi board had put aside the K50 million and given the cheque to the prime minister (O’Neill) as the trustee shareholder.

Like this: Like Loading...