Ottio leaves for Australia after a two-week break

PAPUA New Guinea Kumuls and Canberra Raiders recruit Kato Ottio left for Canberra Australia yesterday after spending some quality time with his family in Port Moresby.

The 22-year-old who came home earlier this month told The National that it was a well spent two week break with his family and friends, but time has caught up and he has to get back to rehab and focus on getting over his knee injury which he sustained in the weeks leading up to the New South Wales Cup finals.

“Right now my focus is on the rehab because the Doctor’s gave me seven months for rehab. I want to get better and play but I have to get over this knee injury first and I am doing all I can with the advice from the Physios and the Doctor’s in Canberra,” Ottio said.

Ottio who was the NSW Cup top try scorer for 2016 with 28 tries, said the Doctors in Canberra have assigned him seven months for rehab which will have him sidelined for most of the off season, but the former PNG Hunters back rower is keen on getting better, as he targets for a spot in the Kumuls for next year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Like all other PNG players, Ottio is keen on representing his country next year in the Rugby League World Cup however, he will have to be injury free in order to be available to wear the red black and gold.

Seven months for rehab may seem to be a long time for any injured rugby league player posing a huge question mark on Ottio’s availability for the Kumuls next year however, the 191cm tall winger believes miracles can come true as he mentioned his serious considerations on the rehab.

“I will not play in the Auckland nines like last year because I understand the importance of the rehab. If I do every little thing according to the Doctor’s advice, I will recovery soon, but if I don’t, then the rehab will prolong and it will affect my career,” he said.

Next year being the last year of the two year contract he signed with the Raiders, Ottio is yet to make an A grade appearance, and despite the struggle in making it to the top level, his plans to impress Raiders Coach Ricky Stuart for a spot in the top level hasn’t faded.

“It is very hard down there as there are many quality players in the club so I am still doing my best to make an A grade appearance but like I said, I have to work on getting better, and the only way to do that is to get through my rehab,” he added.

