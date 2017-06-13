OUR democracy is our people.

Our Government is to promote this democracy which is enshrined in our National Goals and Principles.

Our Government is elected by the people and solely for the people.

And our Government at all times should be guided by our constitution which reflect on our democracy.

And it is therefore, so that every Papua New Guinean has a right to be served by the Government he or she mandates.

This is your time to choose a Leader that is truly Papua New Guinean that believes in our democracy, respect our constitution and respect your rights to be served.

Papua New Guinea Must Never Forget.

N. Bangulass, Via email

