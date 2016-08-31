Outburst demeans Western Highlanders

THE sports minister’s outburst that Western Highlanders are a bunch of primitives is uncalled for.

As a Western Highlander, I am really disappointed for what had transpired last weekend and condemn the violence caused by the Hagen Eagles players, officials and supporters in Port Moresby.

Their unsportsmanship is a disgrace to the people of Western Highlands, especially the rugby league fraternity.

We will support any disciplinary actions that are taken against them by the PNGRFL.

However, for a government minister to brand all Western Highlanders as primitive and uneducated people is demeaning and does not go down well with the law-abiding citizens of Western Highlands.

If Western Highlanders are primitives then our hardworking professionals in the government and private sectors would not have contributed towards the development and growth of our nation.

Since independence, Western Highlanders have served our nation by contributing in positive and significant way.

I believe every province has also played important roles in the development and growth of this nation for the last 40 years and they all deserve equal recognition.

Western Highland is no exception.

For just a single game of rugby league with some disgruntled players, officials and supporters, the sports minister should not put us all in one basket and describe us as primitives.

He owes an apology to the people of Western Highlands who are also citizens of Papua New Guinea.

Nonetheless, we extend our apologies to the Rabaul Gurias, supporters and the people of East New Britain.

We would like to wish them all the best in the finals of the Digicel Cup Rugby League.

We also, extend our best wishes to the Lae Snax Tigers, supporters and the people of Morobe.

Finally, to our young Eagles team, we are proud of making to the semifinals and we look forward to greater success next season.

Proud Western Highlander,

Port Moresby

