Outdated law used, accused set free

A PROSECUTOR asked a court that an accused be discharged yesterday because the law under which she was charged was abolished.

In the Waigani Committal Court, Catherine Bingsal, from Baruni in the National Capital District, faced a charge nder the Telecommunication Act (TA) for using obscene language.

Police prosecutor Polon Koniu told the court the Act was no longer a law and therefore not enforceable.

“She was charged under the Act which was abolished and not enforceable in court under any circumstance,” Koniu said.

“We ask the court to have the matter withdrawn and she be discharged.”

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the court that the Act was replaced by the National Information and Telecommunication Act (NICTA).

“The court found that she was charged wrongly with under an Act which was abolished and no longer exist as law to be enforced by any law enforcement agent,” Bidar said.

“Where was this arresting officer when TA was abolished?

“He/she needs to stay up to date with any changes in law to stay in tune with their job diligently.”

Bidar discharged Bingsal and ordered that the K300 she paid for bail be refunded.

