Outgoing hospital CEO highlights achievements

THE Sir Joseph Nombri Memorial Kundiawa General Hospital has achieved many milestones over the last seven years, outgoing chief executive officer Mathew Kaluvia says.

He will be resigning this year after serving the hospital for almost 16 years.

Kaluvia who commenced his career as an administration officer in 2000 to becoming the head of the hospital, said it was a very challenging journey but also an exciting one.

“We have a very honest and vibrant board in place when I took office. Some of the major achievements during my tenure as acting and permanent CEO from 2010 to 2016 in hospital support service include:

Transforming the hospital from three star or third level hospital to five star or level five hospital;

overhauling of hospital corporate documents and hospitals forms including new letterheads, new hospital logo, workplace and sectional policies put in place;

a five-year strategic and development plan were put in place;

a major staff selection and recruitment exercise successfully carried out and staff manpower increased from 215 to 480; and,

upgrading of hospital website and internet installation.