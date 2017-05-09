Outline policies, talk about change

I am writing in relation to The National newspaper dated May 2, 2017 in the Election Briefly Section stated TASION TO GIVE HIS PAY is a psychological bribery during the campaign period.

Firstly, Tasion said he would give his governors salary to develop youths, families and women if he wins.

Manus don’t need politics, what we need is a leader that will change the administrative mechanisms and implant effective reforms to provide equal distribution of wealth and employment.

DSIP fund is the people’s money and this money needs to properly manage to benefit the people rather than offering your salary as a campaign strategy to win peoples heart.

Secondly, his five year development platform about providing roofing iron for married couples to build their houses is an output oriented and self-centred project that will not contribute to the long-term development of Manus.

The roofing iron could instead be given to school and health centres to build teachers and health workers houses which will benefit the population rather than individual married couples.

Lastly, his point about using his business skills to develop Manus is more of profit maximisation than service delivery.

We need leaders to turn people’s power into tangible long-term development, not leaders who are business minded.

With reference to the current MP Ronny Knight, he is also business man who did nothing during term in Parliament.

I believe people of Manus are betrayed by business minded politicians and we don’t want this to happen again.

Intending candidates should outline their workable policies and talk about changing administrative reforms so people can understand their motives, visions and intentions to stand for public office.

Alois Kaluweh

Political Science Student

University of Papua New Guinea

Like this: Like Loading...