Outstanding job Simbu govt

I WRITE this letter of gratitude and commendation to the Simbu provincial government for the many good things that it continues to do as far as service delivery standards are concerned.

One of the recent developments that the government is now undertaking is the upgrading and sealing of the Kundiawa town roads.

Kundiawa town is the business hub of the province as well neighbouring Jiwaka province.

The town is also residential host to many state agents such as the National Court judge, Public Solicitor’s Office and other regional offices.

Therefore, the facelift to its road network and road reserves are highly regarded and commendable.

A local civil engineering contractor, Kaiaworks Limited has been engaged on this project to which they are delivering to quality standards.

I urge the government to extend similar works to the DPI/Wara area where it hosts the Chimbu Teachers College and many other town residents.

The Simbu government under the leadership of Governor Noah Kool and provincial administrator Joe Kunda Naur continues to strive for prudent management of the limited resources.

The provincial public service continues to strive for service delivery excellence under its business logo “Going Rural, Go Long Ples”.

There is evidence of health and education services, law and order services, judicial and police services, and general district administration services throughout the province, including far flung districts of Karimui-Nomane, Gumine and Gembogl.

The National Fiscal Economic Commission (NFEC)’s rating of Chimbu as the top service provider in the country is realistic and merit based assessment.

Unlike other provinces such as Southern Highlands, Enga and Western Highlands who have huge internal revenue base earned through their mining and petroleum resources, the Simbu government outperforms these provinces in terms of service delivery with the little funding that it receives from the National Government.

I was a part of Chimbu’s beginning in the early 1990s and I know “why” and “how” it all happened.

The launching pad to this success story started with the overhaul of Simbu administrative restructure in 1989/90 with Joseph Dorpar as provincial administrator and incumbent PA Joe Kundar Naur as deputy.

Naur was appointed provincial administrator to lead and control and add make the system work to which he himself crafted and evolved.

The other twin-brother to the provincial government apparatus is the political wing which is headed by the provincial governor.

Finally, the Chimbu politicians, both past and present have always had high regard for public service protocols.

This has created stability and continuity in the administrative and political scenes.

Yapi Akore

Kagua-Erave, SHP

