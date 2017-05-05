OVEP visits Mendi

GRADE seven and eight students at the Kumin and North Mendi Primary Schools in Mendi, Southern Highlands had the opportunity to participate in the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) on March 30-31 when it was run there by the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee.

Team PNG’s Hero programme athletes and 2015 Pacific Games basketballers Dia Muri, Betty Angula and karate athlete Andrew Molen facilitated the OVEP sessions. Having athletes facilitate the sessions allows for a more powerful interaction with students.

The first session was held on March 30 at Kumin Primary School followed by North Mendi Primary school the next day.

They also had to opportunity to run a session with students from the Mendi School of Nursing.

The sessions incorporated fun activities designed to emphasise the values.

A session on basketball drills was also held with local players on April 1 and was led by Team PNG basketballers Muri and Angula.

Programme coordinator Shareena Tanabi from the PNGOC said they were excited about running the programme in Mendi and enjoyed the experience in meeting and working with the students and local athletes there. “The OVEP programme provides educational awareness on the important Olympic values of respect, excellence and friendship and how our own athletes and others around the world use this to better themselves in their sporting careers and in their personal lives as well,” Tanabi said. The programme has been received well in other centres in the Highlands including Hides and Mt Hagen and the team is pleased with successfully delivering another successful session for the students in Mendi. “These are very important values for us and we are glad that we can share that with the students and athletes in Mendi this time.” Tanabi thanked Exxon Mobil PNG for supporting OVEP and Basketball PNG for providing resources for the visit.

Like this: Like Loading...