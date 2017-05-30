Overcrowding affecting students’ learning

THE symptoms of students not doing well in schools are obvious.

The level of schooling for most students with our current education system is a prime concern now for the authorities to start looking at it.

Most students nowadays are finding it difficult in subjects, having a tendency of not doing homework; activities are not done correctly, grammatical errors and so on.

Is this kind of generation the country vests and invests a lot to take this country forward positively when their turn comes by?

How are teachings in classrooms by teachers teaching various subjects concern?

Is that the cause of overcrowding in the classrooms under the current Tuition Fee Free (TFF) Education system resulting in students not understanding subjects well because of lack of close attention given to each student?

The Education Department must now cut down on overcrowding in the classrooms and have a required manageable class size to teach per class.

The TFF funds must be split into half and put part of it into building more schools and improving the infrastructures of the existing schools to spread the enrolments across and cut down on the overcrowding in the classrooms.

The officers within our education system must be honestly and carefully executing their duties to put the required level of confidence back into our education system.

Yorine Inove

Madang

