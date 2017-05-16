Overcrowding blamed for prison break-outs

By REBECCA KUKU

MOST people who have escaped from the prison in Buimo in the past three years have been accused on remand who have faced overcrowding and long delays in the processing of their case, says a senior official yesterday.

Buino prison has nearly twice as many people than it was build for.

“In fact the remand detainees is a police matter, but the police are just coming and dumping them in the Buimo jail to wait for court,” said the executive officer of the Correctional Services Commission, Chief Superintendent Richard Mandui

“Then the police take so long to provide the necessary documents and the evidence, and the remandees get tired of waiting and then they break out.

“We have data that shows that (in) the last two break-outs in 2015 and 2016, most of the escapees where remand detainees who were waiting for their court hearing.

“And we’ve received information that the break-out last Friday was also done by remandees.”

Mandui said that one of the reasons the prison was overcrowded was because it was taking police too long to process accused people on remand there.

“Buimo is supposed to have only 500 detainees but currently has over 900 plus, and that is also a major contributing factor to the jail break-outs in the last three consecutive years.”

