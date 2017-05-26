Overcrowding detainees show police enforcing law: Officer

OVERCROWDING of detainees in prisons throughout the country shows that the police are working hard in swiftly enforcing the law by arresting suspects, Deputy Police Commissioner for Operations Jim Andrews says.

“Jails are overcrowding because police are responding quickly in arresting, investigating and detecting suspects to bring them to face justice,” Andrews said.

“So we will still continue to fill up the jails. And I call on the courts to speed up the cases of the detainees to free up space in the jails.

“And those negative criticisms about police not working must stop now.”

Andrews made those comments yesterday when commenting on the mass break out of detainees at Buimo prison in Lae two weeks ago which result in the killing of 17 detainees.

Earlier on Papua New Guinea Correctional Service Commissioner Michael Waipo said that the breakout had happened as a result of ongoing overcrowding problems due to its location in Lae that had accessibility by road, sea and air.

He said, therefore, the prison was holding more than it was designed to hold.

“It has a holding capacity of 500 but currently holds over 900 detainees, which places a great strain on the infrastructure and manpower of the institution,” he said.

Waipo said that to compound the problem, remandees made up about 70 per cent of the detainee population.

“They are persons who have been arrested for crimes against society and sent to correctional institutions to await trial.”

