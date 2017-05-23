Overcrowding an ongoing issue: Waipo

By REBECCA KUKU

THE shooting of 17 escapees from Buimo prison nearly two weeks ago will be investigated when funding is available, says Correctional Service Commissioner Michael Waipo.

Waipo said the unfortunate situation that happened at the correctional institution was regrettable, but was a situation in which such preventative measures had to be taken in order to restore stability in the institution and stop more detainees from making a dash for freedom.

“My men are only carrying out orders in maintaining security and containment of detainees placed in our custody,” he said.

Waipo said the breakout happened as a result of Buimo Correctional Institution having ongoing overcrowding problems due to its location in Lae that had accessibility by road, sea and air.

“It has a holding capacity of 500 but currently holds over 900 detainees, which places a great strain on the infrastructure and manpower of the institution,” he said.

Waipo said that to compound the problem, the remandees’ population formed about 70 per cent of the detainee population.

“They are persons who have been arrested for crimes against society and sent to correctional institutions to await trial.”

