Overhead bridge eyed for Kumalu River

AN overhead bridge may be built over the troublesome Kumalu River along the Bulolo Highway in Morobe, Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh says.

He said that his department had talks with Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) about the ongoing havoc wreaked by the Kumalu.

“We’ve done some diversion work upstream, but it is collapsing because of the unstable nature,” Wereh told The National.

“A lot of it is related to extreme natural conditions in the local area, so we must design appropriately to accommodate.

“We must build a weather-resilient system that can withstand those pressures and provide something that can last.

“A design team has already been deployed.

“We are looking at the option of 500 to 600 metres of overhead bridge across this (Kumalu River) which, at a rough estimate, is about K80 million over a three-year period to provide a long-term solution.

“Works has got that important and critical project in the pipeline.”

Wereh said that his department regarded the Bulolo Highway, together with the Ramu Highway and the Enga Highway as part and parcel of the main Highlands Highway.

“They all sit on the Highlands Highway corridor,” he said.

“This is the most critical and important corridor in the whole country.

“This network of roads will be looked at in a package. Only when you fix the network, will you realise the benefits. We can’t continue to focus on small culverts, small 20km sections here and there, that won’t work and has never worked.

“That’s the approach that Department of Works is taking now.

“There is no more of this piecemeal approach that has not worked and will not work.”

Like this: Like Loading...