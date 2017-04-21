Overstayer asks for K1500 fine

A FOREIGNER has admitted to a court that he overstayed his PNG business visa.

Waigani District Court magistrate John Kaumi convicted Rajvir Singh, 20, from New Delhi in India, after he admitted to a charge of overstaying his visa.

The court heard that on Nov 6 last year Singh entered PNG on a 30-day business visa but failed to comply with the visa requirement when he stayed in PNG an additional 64 days or two months and four days.

On Feb 10 this year, Singh was seen hiding at a lodge and police apprehended him and placed him under police custody.

Singh said he would like to return to India and offered to pay a fine of K1,500 for the offence.

A lawyer from Public Solicitor’s Office who represented Singh told the court that Singh would return home as soon as possible after his penalty was paid, if the court allowed his request.

Police prosecutor Chief Sgt Pirika Eafeare told the court that the case was serious and that full penalties stated in the Summary Offences Act should be applied as that would deter others from illegally entering the country.

“When the penalties are low people are taking advantage of that and they are not feeling any effect of the enforcement of the law that is applicable to offenders,” Eafeare told the court.

Magistrate Kaumi told the court that since Singh had pleaded guilty he would consider submissions from both the prosecution and defence and would make a ruling on sentence next Thursday.

Singh has been placed under custody at the Waigani police station.

