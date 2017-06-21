We owe it to PNG, West Papuan says

WEST Papuans living in Papua New Guinea owe their existence to the country, a West Papuan says.

At an event to mark World Refugee Day yesterday, Milagros Brabar spoke of how deeply honoured they were as children of refugees born in PNG and proud new citizens.

“Our parents’ and grandparents’ stories are worthy of telling, just as each of our stories are,” Brabar said.

“To leave West Papua and move to Papua New Guinea and to make a new life takes courage, faith and determination and we thank them for that.”

Brabar said their parents stressed on the importance of valuing life and also to take part in the society, because of the rare opportunities that PNG democracy provided for its citizens.

“We pledge to take on the responsibility of working to make Papua New Guinea the best it can be,” Brabar said.

“We will take part in the government process to vote and stand for public office.

“Our involvement in the process will help elect the best possible leaders.

“Our voice will have an impact on legislation to make fairer laws.

“We have taken our pledge and allegiance to Papua New Guinea as we join other West Papuans before us and those joining us later who are dedicated to contribute to the development of PNG.”

