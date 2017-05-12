We’re owed K70m: Crowd

A group of service providers in the 2012 national election yesterday blocked the main gates of the PNG Electoral Commission headquarters with a bus to demand their outstanding payments.

They claimed that they were owed a total of K70 million for providing various services throughout the country during the 2012 national election and 2013 local level government election.

They also prevented Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato for driving into his office.

A police mobile squad was called to order them to remove their buses.

Gamato told them that he has no money to pay their outstanding payments.

“I only got money to run the 2017 national elections. I did submit in the 2017 budget for the outstanding payments but they (Government) did not allocate funds for 2012 outstanding payments,” he said.

“And if I use the funds allocated for me to run the election to pay outstanding (claims), then I can be cited for misappropriation and that’s not what I want.”

A spokesperson for the group, Betty Bangi claimed that Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan told them on Tuesday after having a meeting with Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari and Treasury Secretary Dairi Vele that they have to see Gamato to get their outstanding payments. However, Ngangan denied issuing such instructions.

Bangi who had provided vehicles for hire in Eastern Highlands, said that they have already got part payments for services provided to the PNGEC officers during the 2012 national election. “I have got half of my K236,000 that was owed to me. I’m yet to get the balances,” Bangi said.

“We are all genuine services providers who have already got part payments for our services rendered to the PNGEC. These are not new claims for which there have never been any payments made. Tetias Narias also said that he was owed K56,000 of which he already got K12,000 – for leasing his vehicles to PNGEC officers during the 2012 election in Eastern Highlands while Charles Katsuk has been owed K44,800 for providing vehicles for PNGEC officers for the 2012 elections and 2013 LLG election in the Autonomous Region Of Bougainville.

“I have already been paid K55,000.” Gamato had said earlier on that the 2012 election service providers would have to wait until there was funding available.

“K400 million has been budgeted for the elections, of which K121 million is for the security operations by the police, defence force and correctional service,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...