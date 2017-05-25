Owen named MVP in S’pore

By HUXLEY LOVAI

PAPUA New Guinea Pepes veteran defender Kilala Owen was named MVP (most valuable player) during her stint in the M1 Netball Super League in Singapore last month. Owen along with fellow Pepe Shanna Dringo played for the Magic Marlins.

Owen was one of six PNG netballers who were invited by Singapore Netball to participate in their elite competition.

Owen, along with her Pepes teammates, are no strangers to the city-state, having played against the Singaporeans on several occasions during the annual Nations Cup tournament.

Owen told The National that the experience of playing in a foreign domestic competition was a unique opportunity for PNG netball players.

“It was a totally different atmosphere, it was an opportunity of us to see how they play the game.

“It was something different to what we are used to,” Owen said.

“In the Singapore competition, they use the man-marking defence, which is their dominant style of play whereas in PNG we mostly play using space marking defence,” Owen said

Owen said PNG players gave a good account of themselves on and off the court.

She said the coaches of the Singaporean clubs were pleased with their skills and work ethic.

Like this: Like Loading...