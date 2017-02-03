Owners want their land back

By GYNNIE KERO

THE Opposition has written to the Fraud Squad to investigate the K46.6 million land deal to relocate the military barracks and naval base to outside Port Moresby.

Opposition leader Don Polye described the transaction as “suspicious”.

Gabadi landowners from Central had asked the Opposition MPs’ assistance to support the move to get their land back.

Chairman of the Gabadi village pressure group John Ovia sought the assistance of the MPs.

The land in question is portion 406, 411, 415, 422, 423 and 154.

Polye said the Opposition would support the landowners in their bid to get their land back.

“Our fight to free up this land is not to score political points. It is the right thing to do,” Polye said.

“The land must be returned to the rightful landowners who continue to suffer in their own land.”

East Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare who attended the meeting with the landowners yesterday said he supported their fight to reclaim their land. Sinasina-Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua advised the landowners to involve their MPs and Governor in their fight.

He advised them to register their case with the Lands Title Commission.

Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat advised the landowners to find out how the title of the land was transferred to an outsider. Polye called on Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to impose disciplinary action on any State minister behind the deal.

