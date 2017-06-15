Pacer-Plus deal expecting to link development to trade

THE deal, known as PACER-Plus, has been hailed by proponents as a new kind of agreement that links development to trade to boost island economies.

Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Niue, Nauru, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Tuvalu and Cook Islands were at the signing ceremony in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, yesterday.

The near decade of negotiations for PACER-Plus has been polarising, with three of the region’s main economies – Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu – refusing to join.

Critics said it threatens the interests and economies of island countries and was unbalanced towards the interests of Australia and New Zealand.

The Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau were absent from the ceremony, apparently because of transport issues.

New Zealand’s trade minister, Todd McClay, said the signing of a regional free trade agreement, after nearly a decade of negotiations, was cause for great celebration.

McClay said this would give funding to boost exports from Pacific countries and create rules to make it easier for the region’s countries to trade.

“It’s a high quality agreement that gives certainty to exporters but really will help the Pacific Islands countries meet some of the requirements of international trade,” he said.

“What that really means is they can transform and modernise their economies, they can look at trade-related infrastructure, they can meet the requirements and rules that trading nations of the world now demand.”

He also said he was not worried by the refusal of three of the Pacific’s largest economies to sign a regional free trade agreement.

McClay, said he was not worried by the refusal and PACER-Plus would always be a flexible work in progress.

“I’m quite relaxed about them not being ready to come on board at the moment.

“After all, this is not about forcing peoples’ hand.

“It’s about partnership and they will see over time the benefits of the agreement and for any country that’s not ready the door remains open for them to sign when they are.”

