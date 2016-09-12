Pacific chief justices to meet today

CHIEF justices from Pacific Island countries and other jurisdictions including PNG will take part in a weeklong Pacific Judicial Conference which begins in Port Moresby today.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill is expected to open the conference this morning at the International Convention Centre.

The conference is held every two years and theme of this year’s conference is ‘’Enhancing the Quality of Justice in the Pacific’’.

It is a high-level regional conference that has chief justices and representative judges from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and the US attending.

These meetings have been instrumental in reinforcing the commitment to independent judiciaries and constitutional governments in the Pacific.

This will be the second time PNG has hosted the conference, the first was hosted in Madang in 2003.

