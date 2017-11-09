Pacific Islands contestants donate blood to raise awareness

Miss Pacific Islands PNG contestants and reigning queen Kellyanne Limbiye paid a courtesy visit to the Port Moresby General Hospital blood bank yesterday to donate blood.

In doing so, they also raised awareness on the importance of blood donation.

Limbiye told reporters that the visit was part of MPIP’s partnership with the blood bank and each year contestants visited the centre to donate blood to help raise awareness for more people to donate blood.

“You don’t have to be doctor to save lives, you only have to donate a bag of blood (1litre), and that one bag of blood can go a long way. I may save your family’s lives, relatives or another community member, that’s a very satisfying feeling,” she said.

“This visit would give the girls a broader perspective of what the Miss PNG role is about, it’s about serving the community and giving back to the community.”

Blood bank manager Sr Damaris Penias said blood was an important component of quality patient care in the hospital.

“It’s important to make sure the blood bank is stocked with blood, one of the main reasons why we have to collect blood regularly is to make sure the supply is maintained at a steady supply to ensure that demands are met. “By donating regularly, it allows donors a free healthcare screening, so instead of them going to the hospital for health screening, like haemoglobin and blood sugar levels, and all those other things, by donating blood they can get to know their blood type and their health status also.” Limbiye appealed to the general public to come forward and donate blood to help save lives.

Like this: Like Loading...