Pacific nations hope for success at climate-change meet

PAPUA New Guinea and other Pacific Islands countries attending the Conference of Parties (COP23) summit in Germany hope to build on the success of the summit last year in Paris, France.

The PNG delegation is led by Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change John Pundari.

Managing director of the Climate Change and Development Authority Ruel Yamuna said the Paris Agreement was not only a better deal for the world but also came as a victory for PNG with the inclusion of REDD+ (Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) as a standalone article.

“This is the first time the COP presidency has been given to a Pacific Islands state (Fiji),” he said.

He said all Pacific countries were supporting Fiji’s presidency.

“For PNG, our specific concerns will be the completion of the Paris Rule book which will involve, completion of a number of decisions on how to implement the legal provisions of the Paris Agreement,” Yamuna said.

“PNG will be fully supporting the priority of the Pacific SIDs countries which includes safe climate, healthy oceans, the Adaptation Fund serving the Paris Agreement and loss and damage which are priority issues for the small Pacific Islands states.”

