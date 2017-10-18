Pacific naval officers attend workshop

NAVAL officers from around the Pacific are attending the Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Port Moresby hosted for the first time by the PNG Defence Maritime Element.

The symposium was attended by nine countries including Japan, New Zealand, Australia, France, USA, Indonesia, Canada, Chile and Tonga.

Navy Warrant Officer Thomas Masin said it was a great opportunity for the country to learn from neighbouring countries.

Masin said the PNG navy was privileged to host this year’s symposium with the theme Women in the navy, opportunities and challenges.

He said the PNG Navy started recruiting women last year. So far, there are two mid-shipmen officers and two junior sailors.

Masin hoped that equal opportunities would be created for women and men in the navy.

“It has not only been challenging for the female navy officers but for the males as well as they are not used to having women on board,” Masin said.

“And we hope to improve on that, to help set a framework in which women and men can work as equal partners in the navy.”

The symposium ends today.

