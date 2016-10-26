Pacific officials to be considered

AGENCIES responsible for coordinating national security are considering bringing their colleagues from Fiji, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands to add Pacific flavour to hosting the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum in 2018.

Office of Security Coordination and Assessment director-general Ian Jinga told senior officers from the Defence Force, Correctional Services and police that Prime Minister Peter O’Neill had been talking about making Apec 2018 a Pacific event so it was only fitting that the initiative be explored.

Jinga said the prime minister made it quite clear that forum was a Pacific event.

“For those people behind the policy deliverables, they are working on how we should integrate key issues in the public and bring that flavour to key policy outcomes for PNG,” he said.

“Whether it’s economic issues, other development issues, resources issues, connectivity – those issues that people behind policy development are trying to see how we can capture those things and progress it to the Apec process.

“For us in the security business, I think that’s an area that needs exploring.”

He said Police Commission Gari Baki had talked about bringing their colleagues from Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu to be part of the security for Apec.

“We have done that in Bougainville, we have been observers within the region for part of Melanesian Spearhead Group meetings, so we’ve got experience but Apec is bigger.

“We need to feel a regional capability that can respond to disaster instead of waiting for outsiders to come and help us.

“Two years ago the leaders agreed to a concept called Humanitarian Emergency Response Centre established in Vanuatu.

“That’s the context of sub-regional approach to disaster risk management and response when situations happen within the sub region.”

