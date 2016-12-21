Paediatric ward gets a facelift

HIGHLANDER Hotel, part of the Coral Sea Hotels group, is reaching out to the community by giving a facelift to the Mt Hagen Hospital paediatric ward.

The 50-bed children’s ward has been cleaned and painted by carpenters from Highlander Hotel on Tuesday.

Hotel manager Leo Berka said the carpentry work was to brighten up the children’s ward – a perfect Christmas gift.

He said the hotel was proud to extend the group’s community service aimed at doing small things to have a big impact on everyone.

“We will put in place two television screens, Christmas trees and create a play area for the children with tables,” Berka said.

“It’s part of our community service to give something back to the people of Mt Hagen to cherish this Christmas.

“About 26 children were moved to the newly-refurbished ward yesterday.”

Berka said the cost of the work was K5000 which was a donation from the hotel to the hospital.

