Paga, Royals stay unbeaten

By JACK AMI

PORT Moresby Rugby League women’s competition front-runners Paga Panthers and Royals are still unbeaten after six rounds.

Royals recorded their second biggest win of the season smashing the Dobo Warriors 64-0 and the Panthers held off the Butterflies 16-4 on Saturday.

Paga led 10-4 over the Butterflies 10-4 at halftime.

Paga centre Catherine Anjo scored the first try and Elvina Aaron slotted the conversion and Anjo bagged her second soon after for her side to take a 10-0 lead.

But the Butterflies hit back before the break through Carol Francis who picked up the loose ball after a cross-field kick by her captain Della Audama was fumbled by the Panthers defence allowing the fullback to score.

The second half was evenly matched but the Panthers got on the front foot when Aaron incepted a pass by Butterflies’ No.1 Francis to score under the uprights.

Aaron converted her own try for her side to take a 16-4.

Aaron was voted the player of the match while Carol Humeu stood out for the losers.

After round six, Paga and Tarangau have played six games each while the rest have played five matches.

In the other matches, Hawks beat Tarangau 18-4, Sisters edged Souths 6-4.

Standings: Paga 12, Royals 10, Butterflies 6, Hawks 6, Sisters 6, Bige West 6, Tarangau 4, Souths 2, Warriors 0, Defence 0, Tigers 0, Storms 0, Magani 0, Flies 0.

Like this: Like Loading...