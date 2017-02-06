Paga snare finals spot

By MELTON PAIS

PAGA Panthers edged SIS Kongos 9-8 in the knockouts of the Ipatas Cup Southern leg yesterday in Port Moresby.

Thanks to a snap goal out of dummy half by Panthers hooker Jeffrey Para, the men in blue advanced to the finals today.

The same could not be said for the elimination fixture between the City Redbacks and the 5-Mile NBC Watchdogs.

The match was rescheduled after a technical error saw a try late in extra time that could not be awarded because the lines on the field had faded and the referee and his linesmen were unable to make a fair ruling.

Other matches in the Coca-Cola-sponsored event at Kone Tigers Oval, Waigani, saw the match between Marane Stoneville and QPR Wanderers also rescheduled to today because of another technical issue.

Panthers talented rake Para ensured his side would not have to play extra time in their clash with the Kongos when he shuffled outside dummay half right on the stroke of full time to nail a 20m field goal to get his side home after an 8-8 deadlock for most of the game through forwards Supa John and Brain Solomon.

On a muddy Kone Tigers Oval, Paga got on the board thanks to unconverted tries by centre Bossy Alu and Winger Wilfred but the Kongos hit back to two four-pointers of their own.

Placing kicking understandably was a nightmare on the rain-affected pitch.

With a halftime score at 8-8, points would be at a premium in the second stanza and sure enough neither team could muster the territory nor posession to put pressure on the opposing line – until Para sneaked over the match-winner.

Paga advances to the semifinal against an opponent yet to be decided.

The Redbacks-Watchdogs clash ended in a 14-14 and went into 10 minutes if extra time (five minutes each way) but that period could not deliver a winner so the contest headed into golden point extra time.

Redbacks captain Benton Leme kicked early in the tackle count (third tackle) and caught the Watchdog defence off guard.

Redbacks centre Stanford Talita lead the chase and picked up the loose ball after Watchdogs fullback Alom Pime fumbled the catch.

Talita looked to have scored the match-winning try wide out but was disallowed because it could not be determined by the referee or his linesman whether Talita had kept in the field of play or stepped out when he went over in the corner.

The competition coordinator Simon Maima, pictured, called a committee meeting with the referees and games managers and ruled it a technical error which would see the match re-played today.

Maima added that all matches washed out over the weekend would be played today as well.

