Pageant secures half of expected number of contestants: Official

The Miss Pacific Islands PNG Pageant has secured at least half of the expected number of contestants so far, chairperson Molly O’Rourke says

O’Rourke told The National that MPIP hoped to secure at least eight contestants.

“MSPIP has already secured four contestants this month with sponsors.

“The first to launch was Miss Pacific Balance Fund Renee Jasmine Siaguru,” O’Rourke said

“Second contestant launched was Miss IBS, Rosemary Pawi. Third to launch will be Miss ITI (International Training Institute) and the fourth will be Miss Paradise Foods Ltd,” she said.

“We still have four contestants seeking sponsorship to enter in the pageant.”

She said the funds raised for the pageant would go towards sponsoring third and final-year tertiary students.

“In 2016, MPIP Scholarship Fund raised K84,973.95 to sponsor 42 women in their tertiary education within Papua New Guinea.

To be eligible a contestant must be between 18 and 26 years of age and must have a first degree or working towards one.

Current Miss Pacific Island Pageant Kellyanne Limbiye urged busineshouses to sponsor participants

“It (MPIP) is a platform to reach out to young girls.

“It is about supporting and encouraging our young women to become game changers in PNG.

“The Miss Pacific Island Pageant offers scholarship to the girls in Papua New Guinea who are in their third and final year of studies to help complete their studies and in turn help contribute to PNG’s growth.”

Like this: Like Loading...