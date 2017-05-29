Pala assures people rice project will start this year

MINISTER for Justice and Attorney-General and Rigo MP Ano Pala has assured his people that the proposed rice project in Central, will commence this year.

He added that it would create a lot of jobs and economic activities for locals in the province.

Speaking to the people of Tauruba village on Saturday, Pala said the project had already been signed and would start this year.

“One of the most important opportunities this Government has created for the people of Rigo and Central is the rice project which will commence this year,” Pala said.

“The rice project will involve an investment of K5 billion and create about 30,000 jobs that would definitely improve the livelihoods of people of Rigo and Central.

“When the project starts the economic activities which you the locals will engage in would be providing food to the 30,000 employees who will be employed in the project.”

Pala said the Government was educating the citizens of the country and also creating more jobs.

“You cannot educate the people and throw them on the streets,” he said.

“You must create their jobs and this is what this government which I come under is committed in doing.”

“As we say, this country will not move unless we move the people forward.

“We educate them and we give them opportunities to get jobs or give them opportunities to create their wealth.”

Pala said the project was a impact project for the province.

