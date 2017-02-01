Palais draw NZ in Sydney 7s opener

By MELTON PAIS

PAPUA New Guinea Palais play-maker Kymlie Rapilla along with captain Lynette Kwarula say the side, who flew to Australia yesterday, are primed for a good showing at this weekend’s Sydney Sevens.

Rapilla, pictured, who has been a regular in women’s national squads over the last five years, told The National at Jackson’s International Airport that the Sydney tournament would be a big test for the squad which had several new faces.

She said the team was excited at the prospect of taking on the world’s best sides and it would be good to see PNG’s best in Joann Lagona, Cassandra Sampson and Freda Waula test themselves on the international stage.

“We’ve had a great three weeks of preparation and we can’t wait to play in the Sydney Sevens starting Friday,” Rapilla said.

“Most of the girls in the team are young and inexperienced players but they have a lot of enthusiasm and determination, so I think we’ll do well.

“It’s up to Lynette (Kwarula), myself and a few other senior players to lead the way and show the new girls.

“We did the hard work in qualifying for this leg last year, so I’m sure everyone is ready.”

Rapilla said the team was prepared to face whatever challenges the tournament threw at them.

“We’re in a tough pool with three the best sevens countries in New Zealand, Canada and France, so it won’t be easy,” Rapilla said.

The Palais kick off the Sydney 7s with their opening match against Olympic silver medlaists New Zealand on Friday.

Palais coach John Larry said his side had been out of the women’s sevens circuit for the last three years and would use the tournament to gauge themselves.

He said despite being under-done in experience and not played a lot of sevens over the last 12 months he was confident players like Lagona, Kwarula, Rapilla and Freda Waula would rise to the challenge.

Like this: Like Loading...