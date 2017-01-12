Palais get set for tournaments

By ISAAC LIRI

THE PNG women’s 7s team Palais are gearing up for their participation in the Sydney and Hong Kong 7s.

In training camp since December, the Palais will travel to Brisbane on Jan 18 for further preparation before they head down to Sydney to take part in the Sydney 7s in the first week of February.

Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union president Steven Kami said after taking part in the Sydney tournament, the team would return home and then travel to Fiji to do extra preparation for the Hong Kong 7s.

Kami said Fiji was a good place to prepare both the men’s and women’s teams before heading to Hong Kong.

“We are currently looking at whether we can shift the teams to Fiji after the Sydney tournament for further hardening before the Hong Kong 7s,” Kami said.

“I think Fiji is the best place to toughen up because it has the world’s best competition running every weekend so we want both our men and women teams to do extra training there before Hong Kong.”

Palais coach John Larry said the team was made up of players that took part in the Oceania Championships in Fiji last year but with the inclusion of a few new faces.

“There is no big difference in the team, most of the girls are from last year and we also got some new girls into the train-on squad that will be trimmed down to a final squad of 12.

“The 18-woman train-on squad is made up of women from Goroka, Hagen, Mendi, Lae and Moresby.

“Before we travel out of the country we will finalise the squad but we will keep the 18 to prepare for Hong Kong as well.”

Larry said their main focus was on the Hong Kong Sevens because it was a pathway to qualify for the World Circuit.

“We use the Sydney tournament as a trial for Hong Kong.”

