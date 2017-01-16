Palais search for backer

SECURING a long-term major sponsor for the Palais is one of the visions of Steven Kami.

Kami, who leads a group claiming to be the duly-elected Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union, made this known during a recent sponsorship announcement of Pacific Industries being a major water supplier for the Palais in their 2017 campaign.

He said the 7s format had struggled with funding over the years and having additional sponsors as well as a major sponsor would see this area of the game in better stead to build up every year and qualify for the world circuit.

“There are other sponsors who have signed up but we will release the information later when they come through, we are just getting wish lists put out of to make sure the agreements are solidified,” Kami said.

“Ultimately, we want to pick up a major sponsor so things flow smoothly.” Kami said having a major sponsor would come into place over the next 12 months.

Like this: Like Loading...