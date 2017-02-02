Palais stay upbeat ahead of Sydney 7s

By HUXLEY LOVAI

The PNG Palais rugby sevens team will be taking on New Zealand in their first pool match tomorrow at the Sydney leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Leading the team out on the field will be experienced players such as captain Cassandra Sampson and Joanne Lagona.

The pair have been regular fixtures in the Palais rugby sevens team over the past three years.

Their experience will be valuable in guiding the team during what will be a challenging couple of days.

Winger Sampson said: “We have to work on our defence, which is one of the lessons we learned from the OceaniaChampionships last year.

“We have never played against the countries in our pool before. We just need to stay focused on our challenges,” Sampson said

Spearheading the Palais attack will be Lagona who will shaowcase the Palais main strength which is their speed.

“With the new players in the team; we have been helping them improve their skills and match fitness in sevens rugby,” Logona said.

“The new players have blending in well with other members of the team, reminding them that it is an honour to present the country.”

Sampson said despite the ups and downs faced by the Palais during their training camp the team spirit in the has always remained high.

“The girls have a lot of heart, we may be small in size but the ladies have a great love for the game,” Sampson said.

Like this: Like Loading...