Palm oil plantation to begin production in 2020

THE coconut and cocoa plantations at the Markham Farm in Erap, Wampar, Huon Gulf turned into a palm oil plantation is expected to begin production in 2020.

The investment also provides employment opportunities to the 4,000 people at Erap and 350 at Munum village.

Markham Farming Company Ltd general manager Nache Seenivasan said the company began its farming, nursery and sustainability programmes in 2008. It has more than 6,000 land hectares of which 2000 hectares were planted with palm oil.

The company is in discussion with government agencies such as the Oil Palm Industry Corporation, Department of Agriculture and Livestock, and Department of Environment and Conservation to ensure it meets the requirements.

The social impact services in education, health, police and fire service have been built.

Seenivasan said a police station, two lock-ups, eight quarters for four police officers and four company security officers had also been provided.

He said they had discussed with provincial police commander Augustine Wampe to bring in more officers.

Seenivasan told Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour, district education manager Moses Wanga and inspector Sam Geseng that MFC Ltd had invested K200,000 to build 10-in-one double classrooms.

“The company will pump in more to change these environment in terms of socio-economy activities. Thus we are mindful to provide adequate social services to our employees and children,” Seenivasan said.

He announced the plans and initiatives after Seymour and Wanga built two double classrooms at K80,000 per building.

