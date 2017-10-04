Palma plans to improve status of Tvet schools

KEROWAGHI MP Bari Palma plans to improve the status and capability of technical institutions in the electorate.

Palma said on Friday at Mingende St Mary’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) centre in Chimbu that the nation needed a strong and vibrant technical workforce.

“We as a responsible government must refocus our priorities and create a conducive environment for economic growth in the districts while providing stimulus packages for further growth and expansion of the projects, “ Palma said.

He wanted to embrace existing partnership programmes.

Palma thanked the Catholic Church for providing the leadership for up to 50 per cent of the vital services such as education and health.

He said the key lay in prioritising technical education in the province.

“All yeear 12 students who cannot make it to tertiary institutions will be enrolled at Tvet schools. It will provide an avenue for them to advance to higher technical colleges and eventually to technical universities,” he said.

Palma said he would build the capacity of technical schools and ensure that school dropouts were offered a second chance in education.

