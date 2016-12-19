Panapana claims Koupa soccer title

FC PORT Moresby midfielder Phila Vela inspired his local club, Panapana to a 2-1 victory over pre-match favourites Parela in the 2016 Koupa Soccer Association men’s A grade grand final on Saturday.

Playing in the midfield, Vela, pictured, was ably assisted by another experienced and seasoned campaigner Lawrence Moses as well as Ricky Moses and young striker Laka Jack.

In front of 300 vocal supporters at their village oval, Vela, using his big time NSL experience to control the game, ensured his club ended the season on a high note.

Coming from a scoreless draw in the first half, Panapana continued to mount pressure on Parela, who at times were struggling to maintain their cool during the match.

Midway in the second half, Panapana had the first opportunity at goal when Vagi Amona headed a corner kick from Vela into the net to put them in front 1-0.

Several minutes later, Panapana extended the lead with an own-goal by Parela fullback Gia Karo, who attempted a clearance in the penalty area but the ball accidently rolled into the net.

Apart from Panapana, Parela also had its share of big time footballers in Kea Kepi, David Kila and Leka Kepi.

Parela had the opportunity to stay in the contest with a strike in the opening half but was ruled it off-side. The ruling did not dampen their fighting spirit before striker Iamo David narrowed the gap with a well-placed spot kick to trail Panapana 2-1. Vela said after the match: “It was a good match between the finalists.”

He commended his men for sticking together until the final whistle to win the match 2-1.

“We trained for this match we were never going to let down our supporters at Kaparoko and elsewhere,” Vela said.

Losing captain Kea Kepi said his players gave their best but it was not their day. In the women’s division Orou were too good for Redcliff winning 2-0. The goal scorers of the match were Kaure Kuka and Karen Nola. In the Under-17 boys final, Warimo proved too strong for Pepaela 1-0 and also in the Under-13, team Warimo edged out Pepaela 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

