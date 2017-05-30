PanAust boss happy with 2016 performance

PANAUST managing director Dr Fred Hess (pictured) said 2016 was a year of milestones for the company.

He said in a statement the company’s strong business performance positioned the company ahead of its own expectations, achieving new production and safety records.

“Our priority is to operate a successful business that benefits our key stakeholders including our owner and employees, governments and communities in Laos, Papua New Guinea, Myanmar and Chile where we have a presence,” he said.

The company’s performance in 2016 reflects our commitment to pursuing a whole-of-business philosophy whereby we strive to excel in each and every discipline that impacts our business outcomes.

“In doing so, we have compounded our successes – achieving success in one area has typically been supportive of success in others.

“PanAust’s overarching corporate strategy is focused on consistently meeting performance targets for existing operations in conjunction with pursuing long-term growth by discovery, acquisition and development.

“We consider our sustainability credentials to be a strategic advantage in our pursuit of growth into new jurisdictions where it is important to establish relationships with governments and communities that are supportive of our presence from the outset.

“The company’s impressive results, achieved during a time of depressed commodity prices, makes me very proud to lead.

“I commend such a capable team of people who are determined to remain way ahead.”

