Pandia scores as Ipswich put 30 points on Capras

THE Ipswich Jets travelled to Rockhampton with two key performers back in their side – Jesse Roberts who hadn’t played since Round 2 and noted try-scorer Nemani Valekapa – who helped his side record a 30-16 win.

Papua New Guinea Kumuls winger Richard Pandia, pictured, bagged a four-pointer.

Valekapa only took 13 minutes to score two tries and put his stamp on his side’s performance.

The Jets started the game with plenty of enterprise and their first try came after some off-loading and promotion of the ball.

Dane Phillips earned the Jets a repeat set and then it was over to Luke Capewell and Nemani to finish the job when Capewell spotted an overlap and went the blind side to put Nemani in for his 42nd try for the Jets.

The Capras hit back soon after when they decided to throw a few off-loads into the mix as well, taking advantage of two penalties before Ken Tofilau had the Capras’ first try and his eighth for the year.

The Jets used a short kick off to start the play again and the Capras obliged with a mistake; and Valekapa was sent on his way to score his second try.

Ipswich five-eighth Chris Ash was the next to score and found his way over the line after the Jets put the ball through the hands, finding runners until it landed in the hands of Phillips, who spotted the fullback out of position at marker and rolled it through for Ash to score.

The Jets had to settle into defensive mode for a while after a sustained effort by the Capras, but they came away without any damage done to the scoreline and went into the break leading 18-4. Coaches Ben and Shane Walker however, wanted to see more off-loading and attack and they got what they wanted pretty soon after giving the message.

Lachlan Roe made a run which ended in Ash diving over in the corner for his second.

The Capras though still had points in them and their second try came after William Cullen was able to capitalise on his side building pressure on the Jets with repeated sets.

However, the visitors soon countered with another try when Ben White threw his own style of off-load – a pass between his legs – for Richard Pandia, who went over for the four-pointer. Round 10 Results: Sat, May 13 – Blackhawks 6 Magpies 22, Pride 6 TH Seagulls 4, Capras 16 Jets 30, Dolphins 14 Cutters 6; Sun, May 14 – Bears 12 Falcons 24, Tigers 32 Devils 36. Bye: Hunters, WM Seagulls. – QRL.com

